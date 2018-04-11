WEDNESDAY, April 11
Baseball
DuBois 5, Bradford 2
Elk County Catholic 6, Kane 3
St. Marys 2, Brookville 0, suspended in Top 4
College Baseball
Clarion at Penn State DuBois, ppd. to April 17
Softball
Bradford at DuBois 15,
DuBois Central Catholic 19, Sheffield 1, 3 innings
DuBois Central Catholic 22, Sheffield 5, 4 innings
Johnsonburg 16, Brockway 1, 4 innings
Kane at Elk County Catholic, no report
St. Marys 10, Brookville 5 innings
Boys Tennis
Elk County Catholic 7, DuBois Central Catholic 0
Brockway at Bradford, no report
Punxsutawney at Johnsonburg, no report
