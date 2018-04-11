WEDNESDAY, April 11

Baseball

DuBois 5, Bradford 2

Elk County Catholic 6, Kane 3

St. Marys 2, Brookville 0, suspended in Top 4

College Baseball

Clarion at Penn State DuBois, ppd. to April 17

Softball

Bradford at DuBois 15, 

DuBois Central Catholic 19, Sheffield 1, 3 innings

DuBois Central Catholic 22, Sheffield 5, 4 innings

Johnsonburg 16, Brockway 1, 4 innings

Kane at Elk County Catholic, no report

St. Marys 10, Brookville 5 innings

Boys Tennis

Elk County Catholic 7, DuBois Central Catholic 0

Brockway at Bradford, no report

Punxsutawney at Johnsonburg, no report

