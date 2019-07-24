WEDNESDAY, July 24
Baseball
11-Year Old All-Stars
State Tournament
at Hermitage
Game 11: Keystone 11, South Middletown 8, 8 innings
Game 12: Aston-Middleton 15, Abington 0
Junior League All-Stars
State Tournament
at Stern Field
Game 1: Indiana (Section 4) 3, Keystone (Section 3) 2
Game 2: Shippensburg (Section 7) 11, Exton (Section 8) 0, 5 innings
Game 3: Pennridge (Section 6) 16, Green Ridge (Section 5) 6, 5 innings
Game 4: Tri-Boro (Section 1) 13, Dunbar (Section 2) 1, 5 innings
Senior League All-Stars
East Regional
Bangor, Maine
Championship
Game 18: Delaware 9, Elk-McKean (Pennsylvania) 8, 8 innings
Federation League
Playoffs
Semifinals
Best-of-7
Game 3: (5) Brookville 2, (1) DuBois 1, Brookville leads series 2-1
Game 3: (3) Sykesville 5, (2) Pulaski 0, Pulaski leads series 2-1
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
State Tournament
at Wellsboro
Championship
St. Marys 11, Northwest 1, 4 innings
Junior League All-Stars
East Regional
Orange, Conn.
New York 2, St. Marys 1
Delaware 2, Connecticut 0
Championship
Game 1: New York 4, Delaware 1, New York leads series 1-0