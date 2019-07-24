WEDNESDAY, July 24

Baseball

11-Year Old All-Stars

State Tournament

at Hermitage

Game 11: Keystone 11, South Middletown 8, 8 innings

Game 12: Aston-Middleton 15, Abington 0

Junior League All-Stars

State Tournament

at Stern Field

Game 1: Indiana (Section 4) 3, Keystone (Section 3) 2

Game 2: Shippensburg (Section 7) 11, Exton (Section 8) 0, 5 innings

Game 3: Pennridge (Section 6) 16, Green Ridge (Section 5) 6, 5 innings

Game 4: Tri-Boro (Section 1) 13, Dunbar (Section 2) 1, 5 innings

Senior League All-Stars

East Regional

Bangor, Maine

Championship

Game 18: Delaware 9, Elk-McKean (Pennsylvania) 8, 8 innings

Federation League

Playoffs

Semifinals

Best-of-7

Game 3: (5) Brookville 2, (1) DuBois 1, Brookville leads series 2-1

Game 3: (3) Sykesville 5, (2) Pulaski 0, Pulaski leads series 2-1

Softball

Minor League All-Stars

State Tournament

at Wellsboro

Championship

St. Marys 11, Northwest 1, 4 innings

Junior League All-Stars

East Regional

Orange, Conn.

New York 2, St. Marys 1

Delaware 2, Connecticut 0

Championship

Game 1: New York 4, Delaware 1, New York leads series 1-0

Recommended for you

Tags