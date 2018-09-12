WEDNESDAY, September 12

Boys Soccer

DuBois, 3, DuBois Central Catholic 0

Redbank Valley at Brockway, no report

Forest at Brookville 7, Forest Area 1

Girls Soccer

Brockway 4, Curwensville 1

Brookville 4, Punxsutawney 0

St. Marys at Ridgway, no report

Girls Tennis

DuBois 6, Clearfield 1

Elk County Catholic 4, Brockway 3

Boys Golf

DuBois 177, Brookville 192

Punxsutawney 164, Brookville 192

St. Marys at Elk County Catholic 217, St. Marys 236

