WEDNESDAY, September 12
Boys Soccer
DuBois, 3, DuBois Central Catholic 0
Redbank Valley at Brockway, no report
Forest at Brookville 7, Forest Area 1
Girls Soccer
Brockway 4, Curwensville 1
Brookville 4, Punxsutawney 0
St. Marys at Ridgway, no report
Girls Tennis
DuBois 6, Clearfield 1
Elk County Catholic 4, Brockway 3
Boys Golf
DuBois 177, Brookville 192
Punxsutawney 164, Brookville 192
St. Marys at Elk County Catholic 217, St. Marys 236
