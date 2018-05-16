WEDNESDAY, May 16

Baseball

Brookville 4, DuBois 2

DuBois Central Catholic at Curwensville, ppd. to today

Elk County Catholic 4, Brockway 3

College Baseball

Small College World Series

at Showers Field

Game 13: No. 2 Apprentice 6, No. 1 Cincinnati-Clermont 4

Game 14: No. 10 Selma 8, No. 8 Mississippi University for Women 7

Game 15: No. 6 PSU DuBois 7, No. 5 Cleary 6

Game 16: No. 2 Apprentice 7, No. 10 Selma 5

Softball

District 6-9 Class 5A

Semifinals

(3) Hollidaysburg at (2) DuBois, ppd to today

Regular Season

DuBois Central Catholic at Curwensville, ppd. to today

Elk County Catholic 17, Brockway 2

Cranberry 5, Johnsonburg 2

College Softball

Small College World Series

at Heindl Field

Game 13: No. 3 Carlow 11, No. 5 PSU Brandywine 7

Game 14: No. 4 NHTI 3, No. 7 Mississippi University for Women 2

Game 15: No. 1 Cleary 2, No. 2 St. Mary-of-the-Woods 1

Game 16: No. 3 Carlow 11, No. 4 NHTI 0, 5 innings

Game 17: No. 2 St. Mary-of-the-Woods 7, No. 3 Carlow 0

