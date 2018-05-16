WEDNESDAY, May 16
Baseball
Brookville 4, DuBois 2
DuBois Central Catholic at Curwensville, ppd. to today
Elk County Catholic 4, Brockway 3
College Baseball
Small College World Series
at Showers Field
Game 13: No. 2 Apprentice 6, No. 1 Cincinnati-Clermont 4
Game 14: No. 10 Selma 8, No. 8 Mississippi University for Women 7
Game 15: No. 6 PSU DuBois 7, No. 5 Cleary 6
Game 16: No. 2 Apprentice 7, No. 10 Selma 5
Softball
District 6-9 Class 5A
Semifinals
(3) Hollidaysburg at (2) DuBois, ppd to today
Regular Season
DuBois Central Catholic at Curwensville, ppd. to today
Elk County Catholic 17, Brockway 2
Cranberry 5, Johnsonburg 2
College Softball
Small College World Series
at Heindl Field
Game 13: No. 3 Carlow 11, No. 5 PSU Brandywine 7
Game 14: No. 4 NHTI 3, No. 7 Mississippi University for Women 2
Game 15: No. 1 Cleary 2, No. 2 St. Mary-of-the-Woods 1
Game 16: No. 3 Carlow 11, No. 4 NHTI 0, 5 innings
Game 17: No. 2 St. Mary-of-the-Woods 7, No. 3 Carlow 0
