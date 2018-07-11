WEDNESDAY, July 11

Baseball

Junior League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Championship

Game 6: Elk-McKean 9,  St. Marys 1

Senior League All-Stars

State Tournament

at Showers Field

Game 1: Hanover 12, Greenville 2

Game 2: Octorara 4, Hollidaysburg 3

Game 3: Montoursville 10, Pennridge 0, 5 innings

Game 4: DuBois 4, Hatboro 3, 10 innings

Federation League

Sykesville 7, DuBois 3

Pulaski 6, Brookville 0

Brookville 7, Pulaski 4, 10 innings

Softball

Minor League

Section 1 Tournament

at St. Marys

Game 3: Harborcreek 9, Meadville/Vernon, 4

Little League All-Stars

State Tournament

at CALN Little League

Game 5: Mifflin County 8, Fairchance 0

Game 6: St. Marys 12, Warr/Warwick 0, 4 innings

Game 7: Pittston Area 9,  Avon Grove 1

Game 8: Tunkhannock 10, Morrisville 0

Junior League All-Stars

State Tournament

at Berwick

Game 1: Fairchance 8, Mountaintop 2

Game 2: St. Marys 6, Middletown 1

Game 3: Caln Township 13, South Williamsport 1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.