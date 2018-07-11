WEDNESDAY, July 11
Baseball
Junior League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Championship
Game 6: Elk-McKean 9, St. Marys 1
Senior League All-Stars
State Tournament
at Showers Field
Game 1: Hanover 12, Greenville 2
Game 2: Octorara 4, Hollidaysburg 3
Game 3: Montoursville 10, Pennridge 0, 5 innings
Game 4: DuBois 4, Hatboro 3, 10 innings
Federation League
Sykesville 7, DuBois 3
Pulaski 6, Brookville 0
Brookville 7, Pulaski 4, 10 innings
Softball
Minor League
Section 1 Tournament
at St. Marys
Game 3: Harborcreek 9, Meadville/Vernon, 4
Little League All-Stars
State Tournament
at CALN Little League
Game 5: Mifflin County 8, Fairchance 0
Game 6: St. Marys 12, Warr/Warwick 0, 4 innings
Game 7: Pittston Area 9, Avon Grove 1
Game 8: Tunkhannock 10, Morrisville 0
Junior League All-Stars
State Tournament
at Berwick
Game 1: Fairchance 8, Mountaintop 2
Game 2: St. Marys 6, Middletown 1
Game 3: Caln Township 13, South Williamsport 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.