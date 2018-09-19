WEDNESDAY, September 19
Boys Soccer
Brookville 2, DuBois Central Catholic 1 (2OT)
St. Marys at Ridgway, no report
Girls Soccer
Brookville 3, Forest 1
St. Marys 4, Port Allegany 1
Curwensville 6, Punxsutawney 0
Penns Valley 2, Clearfield 0
Girls Tennis
Johnsonburg 7, Brockway 0
Punxsutanwey 6, Brockway 1
