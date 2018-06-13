Baseball
American Legion
Jefferson County League
Clearfield 7, Curwensville 2
Post 62 13, DuBois 2
Elk County League
Brockway 4, Ridgeway 2, 5 innings
Wilcox at St. Marys, no report
Smethport at Bradford, no report
Sunny skies. High 77F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Mainly sunny. High 77F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 6mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 6mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WNW @ 7mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 10mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.