WEDNESDAY, March 28
Baseball
Punxsutawney at St. Marys, ppd. to April 3
Bradford at Brookville, ppd. to April 30
Softball
Bellefonte 14, DuBois 4, 6 innings
Central Catholic 8, Clarion 4
Bradford at Brookville, ppd. to May 3
St. Marys at Punxsutawney, ppd.
Boys Volleyball
DuBois def. Central, 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23
