WEDNESDAY, May 23
Baseball
District 9
Class A Quarterfinals
(5) North Clarion 7, (4) Elk County Catholic 6
(6) Clarion-Limestone 5, (3) Clarion 3
DuBois Central Catholic 4, (7) Cameron County 0
Class AA Quarterfinals
(5) Redbank Valley 4, (4) Cranberry 3, 8 innings
(7) Brockway 8, (2) Coudersport 6
(3) Brookville 5, (6) Curwensville 1
Class 4A Semifinals
(4) Bradford 12, (1) St. Marys 2, 5 innings
(3) Clearfield 8, (2) Punxsutawney 2
Softball
District 6-9
Class 5A Championship
at St. Francis
(2) DuBois 3, (1) Central Mountain 2
District 9
Class A Quarterfinals
(1) DuBois Central Catholic 10, (8) Cameron County 0, 5 innings
(6) Coudersport 6, (3) Clarion 3
(7) A-C Valley 10, (2) Smethport 2
Class AA Semifinals
(1) Cranberry 8, (5) Moniteau 1
(3) Johnsonburg 15, (2) Redbank Valley 7
Class 4A Semifinals
St. Marys 5, (3) Clearfield 4, 9 innings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.