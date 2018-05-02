WEDNESDAY, May 2
Baseball
Punxsutawney 12, DuBois 2, 5 innings
Cathedral Prep 2, DuBois Central Catholic 1
Elk County Tournament
at Berwind Park
Semifinals
(2) Johnsonburg 9, (3) Kane 0
(1) St. Marys 15, (4) Elk County Catholic 5, 6 innings
Softball
Punxsutawney 12, DuBois 0, 5 innings
DuBois Central Catholic 13, Curwensville 2, 5 innings
Elk County Tournament
Semifinals
at Ridgway Elementary School
(4) St. Marys 18, (1) Kane 0, 3 innings
(3) Elk County Catholic 12, (2) Johnsonburg 6
Boys Tennis
District 9
Class AA Team Tournament
Semifinals
(1) Elk County Catholic 5, (4) Johnsonburg 0
(3) Punxsutawney 3, (2) St. Marys 2
