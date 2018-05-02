WEDNESDAY, May 2

Baseball

Punxsutawney 12, DuBois 2, 5 innings

Cathedral Prep 2, DuBois Central Catholic 1

Elk County Tournament

at Berwind Park

Semifinals

(2) Johnsonburg 9, (3) Kane 0

(1) St. Marys 15, (4) Elk County Catholic 5, 6 innings

Softball

Punxsutawney 12, DuBois 0, 5 innings

DuBois Central Catholic 13, Curwensville 2, 5 innings

Elk County Tournament

Semifinals

at Ridgway Elementary School

(4) St. Marys 18, (1) Kane 0, 3 innings

(3) Elk County Catholic 12, (2) Johnsonburg 6

Boys Tennis

District 9

Class AA Team Tournament

Semifinals

(1) Elk County Catholic 5, (4) Johnsonburg 0

(3) Punxsutawney 3, (2) St. Marys 2

