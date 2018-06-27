WEDNESDAY, June 27
Baseball
Little League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 1: Johnsonburg/Kane at Brookville, ppd. to today
Game 2: Punxsutawney at Brockway, ppd to today
Game 3: DuBois at Fox/Ridgway, ppd. to today
American Legion
Jefferson County League
Punxsutawney at Clearfield, 6 p.m.
DuBois at Curwensville, 6 p.m.
Elk County League
Ridgway at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
Wilcox at Bradford, 6 p.m.
Fox Township at Smethport, 7:30 p.m.
Federation League
Pulaski at Brookville, 6 p.m.
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 7: Punxsutawney at St. Marys, ppd. to today
Gam 8: DuBois at Brockway, ppd. to today
