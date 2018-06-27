WEDNESDAY, June 27

Baseball

Little League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Game 1: Johnsonburg/Kane at Brookville, ppd. to today

Game 2: Punxsutawney at Brockway, ppd to today

Game 3: DuBois at Fox/Ridgway, ppd. to today

American Legion

Jefferson County League

Punxsutawney at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

DuBois at Curwensville, 6 p.m.

Elk County League

Ridgway at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Wilcox at Bradford, 6 p.m.

Fox Township at Smethport, 7:30 p.m.

Federation League

Pulaski at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Softball

Minor League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Game 7: Punxsutawney at St. Marys, ppd. to today

Gam 8: DuBois at Brockway, ppd. to today

