WEDNESDAY, Dec. 19

Boys Basketball

Ridgway 54, Brookville 29

Glendale 66, Curwensville 45

Girls Basketball

Elk County Catholic 53, DuBois 40

Marion Center 46, DuBois Central Catholic 24

Ridgway 50, Curwensville 38

Johnsonburg 56, Sheffield 17

Wrestling

Brockway 49, Hollidaysburg 18

Gymnastics

DuBois 107.925, Ridgway 100.625

