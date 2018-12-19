WEDNESDAY, Dec. 19
Boys Basketball
Ridgway 54, Brookville 29
Glendale 66, Curwensville 45
Girls Basketball
Elk County Catholic 53, DuBois 40
Marion Center 46, DuBois Central Catholic 24
Ridgway 50, Curwensville 38
Johnsonburg 56, Sheffield 17
Wrestling
Brockway 49, Hollidaysburg 18
Gymnastics
DuBois 107.925, Ridgway 100.625
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.