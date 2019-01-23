WEDNESDAY, Jan. 23

Boys Basketball

Brookville 53, Punxsutawney 38

St. Marys 45, Johnsonburg 35

Bradford at Elk County Catholic, ppd. to today

Men's College Basketball

Penn State New Kensington 92, Penn State DuBois 90

Girls Basketball

St. Marys 43, Clearfield 31

Elk County Catholic at Bradford, ppd. to Feb. 4

Wrestling

Kane at Ridgway, no report

Swimming

St. Marys at Clearfield, no report

Gymnastics

Bellefonte at Ridgway, no report

