WEDNESDAY, Jan. 23
Boys Basketball
Brookville 53, Punxsutawney 38
St. Marys 45, Johnsonburg 35
Bradford at Elk County Catholic, ppd. to today
Men's College Basketball
Penn State New Kensington 92, Penn State DuBois 90
Girls Basketball
St. Marys 43, Clearfield 31
Elk County Catholic at Bradford, ppd. to Feb. 4
Wrestling
Kane at Ridgway, no report
Swimming
St. Marys at Clearfield, no report
Gymnastics
Bellefonte at Ridgway, no report
