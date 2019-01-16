WEDNESDAY, Jan. 16
Boys Basketball
Bradford 60, DuBois 56 (OT)
Brookville 71, Sheffield 39
Girls Basketball
Bradford 42, DuBois 37 (OT)
Johnsonburg 49, Brockway 22
Punxsutawney 46, St. Marys 28
Gymnastics
Altoona 127.950, DuBois 108.075
Ridgway at St. Marys, no report
Rifle
DuBois 1334, Bishop Carroll 1143
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.