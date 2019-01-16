WEDNESDAY, Jan. 16

Boys Basketball

Bradford 60, DuBois 56 (OT)

Brookville 71, Sheffield 39

Girls Basketball

Bradford 42, DuBois 37 (OT)

Johnsonburg 49, Brockway 22

Punxsutawney 46, St. Marys 28

Gymnastics

Altoona 127.950, DuBois 108.075

Ridgway at St. Marys, no report

Rifle

DuBois 1334, Bishop Carroll 1143

