WEDNESDAY, April 4
Baseball
Punxsutawney 7, DuBois 4
Johnsonburg at DuBois Central Catholic, ppd. to today
Kane at Brockway, ppd. to May 1
Brookville at Oil City, ppd.
Altoona at St. Marys, ppd.
College Baseball
Central Penn at Penn State DuBois, ppd. to April 10
Softball
DuBois at Punxsutawney, ppd. to April 16
Johnsonburg at DuBois Central Catholic, at City Park Field, ppd. to today
Brockway at Kane, ppd. to May 1
Elk County Catholic at Curwensville, ppd. to April 21
St. Marys at Altoona, ppd.
College Softball
Penn State DuBois at Cincinnati-Clermont (DH), ppd.
Track and Field
Brookville at Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Elk County Catholic at Johnsonburg, ppd. to April 16
