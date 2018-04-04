WEDNESDAY, April 4

Baseball

Punxsutawney 7, DuBois 4

Johnsonburg at DuBois Central Catholic, ppd. to today

Kane at Brockway, ppd. to May 1

Brookville at Oil City, ppd.

Altoona at St. Marys, ppd.

College Baseball

Central Penn at Penn State DuBois, ppd. to April 10

Softball

DuBois at Punxsutawney, ppd. to April 16

Johnsonburg at DuBois Central Catholic, at City Park Field, ppd. to today

Brockway at Kane, ppd. to May 1

Elk County Catholic at Curwensville, ppd. to April 21

St. Marys at Altoona, ppd.

College Softball

Penn State DuBois at Cincinnati-Clermont (DH), ppd.

Track and Field

Brookville at Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Elk County Catholic at Johnsonburg, ppd. to April 16

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.