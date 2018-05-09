WEDNESDAY, May 9
Baseball
DuBois 1, St. Marys 0
Greensburg Central Catholic at DuBois Central Catholic, cancelled
Brockway 8, Clarion 6
Punxsutawney 4, Brookville 3, 8 innings
Curwensville 12, Kane 2, 5 innings
Kane 6, Curwensville 5
Softball
DuBois 8, St. Marys 6
Elk County Catholic 12, Brockway 1 6 innings
Punxsutawney 10, Brookville 0, 5 innings
Punxsutawney 7, Brookville 3
Boys Tennis
District 9 Class AA
Team Finals
at DuBois High School
(1) Elk County Catholic, 3, (3) Punxsutawney 2
