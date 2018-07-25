Wednesday, July 25

Baseball

Minor League

State Tournament

at Indiana

Game 5: Mountain Top 6, 5 innings

Game 6: Keystone vs. Lower Perkiomen, 5:30 p.m.

Game 7: Norwin vs. State College, ppd. to today

Game 8: Warwick vs. DuBois, ppd. to today

Federation League

Semifinals

Best-of-7

Game 4: DuBois 6, Pulaski 3

Game 4: Rossiter at Sykesville, ppd. to today

Softball

East Region

Semifinal

at Oragne, Conn.

New York 3, St. Marys 1, 8 innings

