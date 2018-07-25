Wednesday, July 25
Baseball
Minor League
State Tournament
at Indiana
Game 5: Mountain Top 6, 5 innings
Game 6: Keystone vs. Lower Perkiomen, 5:30 p.m.
Game 7: Norwin vs. State College, ppd. to today
Game 8: Warwick vs. DuBois, ppd. to today
Federation League
Semifinals
Best-of-7
Game 4: DuBois 6, Pulaski 3
Game 4: Rossiter at Sykesville, ppd. to today
Softball
East Region
Semifinal
at Oragne, Conn.
New York 3, St. Marys 1, 8 innings
