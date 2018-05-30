WEDNESDAY, May 30
Baseball
District 9
Class AA
Championship Game
at Showers Field
(1) Johnsonburg 12, (7) Brockway 6
Class 4A
Championship Game
at Showers Field
(1) St. Marys 3, (3) Clearfield 2
Softball
District 9
Class A
Championship Game
at Heindl Field
(4) Elk County Catholic 13, (6) Coudersport 7
Consolation Game
at Brockway High School
DuBois Central Catholic 9, (7) A-C Valley 1
District 5-9
Class 3A subregional
at Heindl Field
Karns City 6, Everett 2
