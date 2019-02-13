WEDNESDAY, Feb. 13
Boys Basketball
DuBois Central Catholic 46, Cameron County 40
Clarion-Limestone 64, Brockway 51
Elk County Catholic 76, Bradford 53
Ridgway 68, Sheffield 41
Men's College Basketball
Penn State Beaver 71, Penn State DuBois 64
Girls Basketball
Clarion 53, DuBois Central Catholic 40
Elk County Catholic 52, Bradford 38
Brookville 59, St. Marys 47
Ridgway 57, Sheffield 13
Johnsonburg 51, Otto-Eldred 32
Women's College Basketball
Penn State Beaver 81, Penn State DuBois 58
Wrestling
DuBois 58, Punxsutawney 18
