WEDNESDAY, Feb. 13

Boys Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic 46, Cameron County 40

Clarion-Limestone 64, Brockway 51

Elk County Catholic 76, Bradford 53

Ridgway 68, Sheffield 41

Men's College Basketball

Penn State Beaver 71, Penn State DuBois 64

Girls Basketball

Clarion 53, DuBois Central Catholic 40

Elk County Catholic 52, Bradford 38

Brookville 59, St. Marys 47

Ridgway 57, Sheffield 13

Johnsonburg 51, Otto-Eldred 32

Women's College Basketball

Penn State Beaver 81, Penn State DuBois 58

Wrestling

DuBois 58, Punxsutawney 18

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.