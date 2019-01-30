WEDNESDAY, Jan. 30
Boys Basketball
DuBois at Elk County Catholic, ppd. to Feb. 9
Sheffield at Brockway, ppd.
St. Marys at Bradford, ppd.
Kane at Ridgway, ppd. to Feb. 2
Girls Basketball
Elk County Catholic at DuBois, ppd. to Feb. 14
DuBois Central Catholic at Johnsonburg, ppd.
Brockway at Sheffield, ppd.
Punxsutawney at Brookville, ppd.
Bradford at St. Marys, ppd.
Ridgway at Kane, ppd. to Feb. 11
Gymnastics
DuBois at St. Marys, ppd.
Rifle
Chestnut Ridge at DuBois, ppd.
