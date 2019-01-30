WEDNESDAY, Jan. 30

Boys Basketball

DuBois at Elk County Catholic, ppd. to Feb. 9

Sheffield at Brockway, ppd.

St. Marys at Bradford, ppd.

Kane at Ridgway, ppd. to Feb. 2

Girls Basketball

Elk County Catholic at DuBois, ppd. to Feb. 14

DuBois Central Catholic at Johnsonburg, ppd.

Brockway at Sheffield, ppd.

Punxsutawney at Brookville, ppd.

Bradford at St. Marys, ppd.

Ridgway at Kane, ppd. to Feb. 11

Gymnastics

DuBois at St. Marys, ppd.

Rifle

Chestnut Ridge at DuBois, ppd.

