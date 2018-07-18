WEDNESDAY, July 18

Baseball

Minor League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Meadville

Game 5: DuBois 13, Harborcreek 3

Junior League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Guys Mills

Game 1: LeBoeuf vs. Elk-McKean, 3 p.m.

Game 2: Titusville vs. Tri-Boro, 6 p.m.

Federation League

Playoffs

Best-of-3 Series

Pulaski leads 1-0

Brookville 4, Pulaski 3

Softball

Minor League All-Stars

State Tournament

at Fleetville

Game 5: Back Mountain 8, Avon Grove 4

Game 6: South Williamsport 4, St. Marys 1

Game 7: Indiana 3, Yough 1

Game 8: Northwest 5, Delaware Valley 2

