WEDNESDAY, July 18
Baseball
Minor League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Meadville
Game 5: DuBois 13, Harborcreek 3
Junior League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Guys Mills
Game 1: LeBoeuf vs. Elk-McKean, 3 p.m.
Game 2: Titusville vs. Tri-Boro, 6 p.m.
Federation League
Playoffs
Best-of-3 Series
Pulaski leads 1-0
Brookville 4, Pulaski 3
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
State Tournament
at Fleetville
Game 5: Back Mountain 8, Avon Grove 4
Game 6: South Williamsport 4, St. Marys 1
Game 7: Indiana 3, Yough 1
Game 8: Northwest 5, Delaware Valley 2
