WEDNESDAY, Oct. 16
Boys Soccer
Punxsutawney 1, DuBois 0
DuBois Central Catholic 4, Brookville 3
Coudersport 5, Elk County Catholic 4, OT
Girls Soccer
Hollidaysburg 3, DuBois 0
Brookville at St. Marys, ppd.
Elk County Catholic 3, Punxsutawney 1
Updated: October 17, 2019 @ 1:41 am
