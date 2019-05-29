WEDNESDAY, May 29

Baseball

District 9

Class 4A

Championship

at Showers Field

(1) Punxsutawney 5, (3) Clearfield 3

District 5-9

Class 3A

Championship

at Kuntz Field

(5-1) Bedford 6 (9-1) Brookville 3

District 9

Class A

CHAMPIONSHIP

at Showers Field

(5) Elk County Catholic 12, (2) Otto-Eldred 2, 5 innings

Softball

District 9

Class A

Championship

at Heindl Field

(5) DuBois Central Catholic 7, (2) Clarion 2

Consolation Game

at Heindl Field

(1) Otto-Eldred 7, (3) A-C Valley 4

Class 3A

Championship

at Heindl Field

(2) Clearfield 5, (1) Karns City 1

