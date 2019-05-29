WEDNESDAY, May 29
Baseball
District 9
Class 4A
Championship
at Showers Field
(1) Punxsutawney 5, (3) Clearfield 3
District 5-9
Class 3A
Championship
at Kuntz Field
(5-1) Bedford 6 (9-1) Brookville 3
District 9
Class A
CHAMPIONSHIP
at Showers Field
(5) Elk County Catholic 12, (2) Otto-Eldred 2, 5 innings
Softball
District 9
Class A
Championship
at Heindl Field
(5) DuBois Central Catholic 7, (2) Clarion 2
Consolation Game
at Heindl Field
(1) Otto-Eldred 7, (3) A-C Valley 4
Class 3A
Championship
at Heindl Field
(2) Clearfield 5, (1) Karns City 1