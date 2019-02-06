WEDNESDAY, Feb. 6

Boys Basketball

ohnsonburg 37, Brockway 30

St. Marys 52, Punxsutawney 43

Girls Basketball

Johnsonburg 38,Brockway 15

Brookville 63, Elk County Catholic 49

West Branch 55, Curwensville 39

Gymnastics

DuBois at Ridgway, no report

