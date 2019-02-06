WEDNESDAY, Feb. 6
Boys Basketball
ohnsonburg 37, Brockway 30
St. Marys 52, Punxsutawney 43
Girls Basketball
Johnsonburg 38,Brockway 15
Brookville 63, Elk County Catholic 49
West Branch 55, Curwensville 39
Gymnastics
DuBois at Ridgway, no report
Foggy with periods of rain later in the day. High near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Periods of rain. Thunder is possible early. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Morning high of 40F with temps falling to near 25. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STATE COLLEGE HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING. * VISIBILITIES...ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS. * TIMING...WIDESPREAD DENSE FOG WILL OCCUR THROUGH 9 AM TODAY FOLLOWED BY GRADUALLY IMPROVING VISIBILITY TO ONE MILE OR GREATER IN MOST LOCATIONS BY NOON. * IMPACTS...LIMITED VISIBILITIES WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO SLOW DOWN...USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND KEEP A SAFE FOLLOWING DISTANCE FROM THE VEHICLE IN FRONT OF YOU. CONSIDER ALLOWING EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. GO TO WEATHER.GOV/FOG FOR MORE INFORMATION ON FOG SAFETY. &&
Wind: SE @ 2mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: SE @ 3mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.98 mi
Wind: SE @ 2mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.9 mi
Wind: SE @ 2mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.1 mi
Wind: SE @ 3mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.1 mi
Wind: SE @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.2 mi
Wind: SE @ 3mph
Precip: 13% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.3 mi
Wind: ESE @ 3mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 2.2 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SE @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
