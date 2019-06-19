WEDNESDAY, June 19
Baseball
Federation League
Pulaski at Brookville, 6 p.m.
DuBois 5, Sykesville 2
Softball
Little League All-Stars
Game 1: Punxsutawney 13, St. Marys 5
Game 2: DuBois 13, Brookville 3, 4 innings
Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: June 20, 2019 @ 12:33 am
