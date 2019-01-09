WEDNESDAY, Jan. 9

Boys Basketball

DuBois 43, St. Marys 26

Sheffield at Brookville, ppd.

Elk County Catholic, 75, Punxsutawney 49

Men's College Basketball

Penn State Mont Alto 70, Penn State DuBois 53

Girls Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic 66, Curwensville 44

Punxsutawney 58, Elk County Catholic 37

Women's College Basketball

Penn State DuBois 80, Penn State Mont Alto 59

Gymnastics

Bellefonte 119.975, DuBois 108.325

Altoona at St. Marys, no report

