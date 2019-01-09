WEDNESDAY, Jan. 9
Boys Basketball
DuBois 43, St. Marys 26
Sheffield at Brookville, ppd.
Elk County Catholic, 75, Punxsutawney 49
Men's College Basketball
Penn State Mont Alto 70, Penn State DuBois 53
Girls Basketball
DuBois Central Catholic 66, Curwensville 44
Punxsutawney 58, Elk County Catholic 37
Women's College Basketball
Penn State DuBois 80, Penn State Mont Alto 59
Gymnastics
Bellefonte 119.975, DuBois 108.325
Altoona at St. Marys, no report
