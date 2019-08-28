WEDNESDAY, Aug. 28
Girls Tennis
Johnsonburg at Brockway, no report
St. Marys 7, Elk County Catholic 0
Boys Golf
DuBois 176, DuBois Central Catholic 227
Ridgway 219, Elk County Catholic 222
Girls Golf
Ridgway at Bradford, no report
