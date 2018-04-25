WEDNESDAY, April 25

Baseball

Bald Eagle Area 16, DuBois 5, 5 innings

St. Marys 5, Punxsutawney 3

Brookville at Bradford, ppd. to May 2

College Baseball

Clarion University 4, Penn State DuBois 3

Clarion University 3, Penn State DuBois 2

Softball

Philipsburg-Osceola 12, DuBois 4

Johnsonburg 17, Elk County Catholic 7

Punxsutawney 3, St. Marys 0

Boys Tennis

DuBois at Bradford, ppd.

Brockway at Johnsonburg, ppd.

