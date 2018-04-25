WEDNESDAY, April 25
Baseball
Bald Eagle Area 16, DuBois 5, 5 innings
St. Marys 5, Punxsutawney 3
Brookville at Bradford, ppd. to May 2
College Baseball
Clarion University 4, Penn State DuBois 3
Clarion University 3, Penn State DuBois 2
Softball
Philipsburg-Osceola 12, DuBois 4
Johnsonburg 17, Elk County Catholic 7
Punxsutawney 3, St. Marys 0
Boys Tennis
DuBois at Bradford, ppd.
Brockway at Johnsonburg, ppd.
