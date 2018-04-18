WEDNESDAY, April 18
Baseball
St. Marys 11, DuBois 4
Punxsutawney 8, Brookville 2
Johnsonburg at Coudersport, ppd.
College Baseball
Penn State DuBois 14, Penn State Greater Allegheny 13, 11 innings
Softball
DuBois 2, St. Marys 1
Punxsutawney at Brookville, ppd. to May 9
Bradford at Elk County Catholic,ppd. to May 2
Johnsonburg at Coudersport, ppd.
College Softball
Penn State Greater Allegheny at Penn State DuBois (DH), 6 p.m.
Track and Field
Boys
Punxsutawney 79, DuBois 71
Brookville 124, DuBois Central Catholic 24
Girls
DuBois 91.5, Punxsutawney 58.5
Brookville 114.5, DuBois Central Catholic 20.5
Boys Tennis
Punxsutawney 4, DuBois Central Catholic 3
