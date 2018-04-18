WEDNESDAY, April 18

Baseball

St. Marys 11, DuBois 4

Punxsutawney 8, Brookville 2

Johnsonburg at Coudersport, ppd.

College Baseball

Penn State DuBois 14, Penn State Greater Allegheny 13, 11 innings

Softball

DuBois 2, St. Marys 1

Punxsutawney at Brookville, ppd. to May 9

Bradford at Elk County Catholic,ppd. to May 2

Johnsonburg at Coudersport, ppd.

College Softball

Penn State Greater Allegheny at Penn State DuBois (DH), 6 p.m.

Track and Field

Boys

Punxsutawney 79, DuBois 71

Brookville 124, DuBois Central Catholic 24

Girls

DuBois 91.5, Punxsutawney 58.5

Brookville 114.5, DuBois Central Catholic 20.5

Boys Tennis

Punxsutawney 4, DuBois Central Catholic 3

