WEDNESDAY, Jan. 2
Boys Basketball
DuBois Central Catholic 58, Brockway 46
Elk County Catholic 59, Kane 58
Girls Basketball
DuBois 51, Brookville 47
DuBois Central Catholic 45, Brockway 30
Kane 44, Elk County Catholic 29
