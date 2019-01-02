WEDNESDAY, Jan. 2

Boys Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic 58, Brockway 46

Elk County Catholic 59, Kane 58

Girls Basketball

DuBois 51, Brookville 47

DuBois Central Catholic 45, Brockway 30

Kane 44, Elk County Catholic 29

