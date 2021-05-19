Wednesday, May 19

Baseball

Brookville 8, Brockway 6

Elk County Catholic 12, DuBois Central Catholic 2, 5 innings

Johnsonburg 12, Coudersport 1

College Baseball

USCAA

Small College World Series

at Showers Field

Game 11: (2) Penn State DuBois 3, (1) UC-Clermont 2

Game 12: (3) Mississippi University for Women 21, (6) Bryant & Stratton 3

Game 13: (2) UC-Clermont 8, (3) Mississippi University for Women 3

Softball

Brockway 13, Bradford 3, 5 innings

Elk County Catholic 4, Otto-Eldred 3

Johnsonburg 10, Port Allegany 3, Game 1

Johnsonburg 10, Port Allegany 0, 5 innings, Game 2

College Softball

USCAA

Small College World Series

at Heindl Field

Game 11: (1) Florida National University 5, (3) St. Mary of the Woods College 4 

Game 12: (8) D'Youville College 13, (7) Penn State DuBois 3, 6 innings

Game 13: (3) St. Mary of the Woods College 5, (8) D'Youville College 4, 8 innings

