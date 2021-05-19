Wednesday, May 19
Baseball
Brookville 8, Brockway 6
Elk County Catholic 12, DuBois Central Catholic 2, 5 innings
Johnsonburg 12, Coudersport 1
College Baseball
USCAA
Small College World Series
at Showers Field
Game 11: (2) Penn State DuBois 3, (1) UC-Clermont 2
Game 12: (3) Mississippi University for Women 21, (6) Bryant & Stratton 3
Game 13: (2) UC-Clermont 8, (3) Mississippi University for Women 3
Softball
Brockway 13, Bradford 3, 5 innings
Elk County Catholic 4, Otto-Eldred 3
Johnsonburg 10, Port Allegany 3, Game 1
Johnsonburg 10, Port Allegany 0, 5 innings, Game 2
College Softball
USCAA
Small College World Series
at Heindl Field
Game 11: (1) Florida National University 5, (3) St. Mary of the Woods College 4
Game 12: (8) D'Youville College 13, (7) Penn State DuBois 3, 6 innings
Game 13: (3) St. Mary of the Woods College 5, (8) D'Youville College 4, 8 innings