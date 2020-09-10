With the return of football to the Tri-County Area, also returning is the weekly picks from the CE prognosticators.
Returning co-champions Chris Wechtenhiser and Rich Rhoades will start the season at the top of the leaderboard.
The lone change among the prognosticators this year is new CE editor Ben Destefan taking the spot of Don Harris.
The opening week brings five games for the prognosticators to make their selections.
Publisher Pat Patterson went with an early upset pick, taking Penns Valley over Clearfield, while Patterson along with Rhoades both selected Union/A-C Valley to defeat Brockway, while the other four prognosticators went with the Rovers.
Here is a look at this week’s games:
DuBois at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.
Union/ACV at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Curwensville at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Central Clarion County, 7 p.m.