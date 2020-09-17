Defending co-champion Rich Rhoades remains at the top of the mountain for the CE Prognosticators after enjoying a perfect 5-0 start to the season. Everyone one else was tripped up at least once in Week 1. Chris Wechtenhiser, Craig Moyer and new CE Editor Ben Destefan all put too much faith in the Brockway Rovers, while publisher Pat Patterson was knocked down a peg by picking Penns Valley to beat Clearfield. Destefan did move up a spot, as the Magiic 8-Ball was a little cloudy in going 3-2.
Most of the picks are in synch in Week 2, with the lone difference being Destefan taking Brookville to beat Central Clarion. Everyone picked Curwensville to beat Sheffield, but that game won’t be played as Sheffied folded its program for the season on Thursday.
Here is a look at this week’s late of games:
Friday, Sept. 18
DuBois at Karns City, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Central Clarion, 7 p.m.
Bradford at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Kane at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
Tyrone at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Sheffield at Curwensville, ccd.