Week 2 of the high school football season saw a drastic swing in position for a pair of CE Prognosticators, as new editor Ben Destefan used his background in sports to carve out a perfect 5-0 week. He, along with the Magic 8-Ball, called Brookville’s road win against Central Clarion — a choice that moved Destefan to the top of the mountain. Conversely, Craig Moyer went 3-2 in games played and dropped to the bottom below the mystical 8-Ball, which enjoyed a better week at 4-1. There could be more shakeups on the horizon, as Friday’s slate of games has created some variance in picks.
Here is a look at this week’s games:
Friday, Sept. 25
Punxsutawney at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Karns City at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.
Ridgway at Bradford, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Kane, 7 p.m.
Central Clarion at Moniteau, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Union/ACV, 7 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Smethport, 7:30 p.m.