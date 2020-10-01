Week 3 saw more movement in the standings for the CE Prognosticators, although the Top 5 are all still within one game of each other. Pat Patterson enjoyed a perfect 8-0 week, moving him into a 3-way tie with Ben Destefan and Rich Rhoades. Patterson’s unblemished week has him on top the mountain though, as the other two each went 7-1 in Week 3.
Craig Moyer also went 8-0, which moved him from the basement into fourth place ahead of Chris Wechtenhiser, whose decision to ride Elk County Catholic to victory at Smethpoer cost hiom two spots in the standings. The Magic 8-Ball must have had some cloudy visions, as it went 1-7 and all but cemented itself into last place at 8-10.
There could be some movement again, with some differences in opinion on the Ridgway-St. Marys, Brockway-Cowanesque Valley matchups. Destefan and Wechtenhiser are going with the host Indians against Brockwya, while Rhoades picked Ridgway to upend the Dutchmen.
Here is this week’s slate of games:
Friday, Oct. 2
DuBois at Central Clarion, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Cowanesque Valley, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Moniteau, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Coudersport, 7 p.m.
Keystone at Curwensville, 7 p.m.