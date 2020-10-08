Week 4 was a wash when it came to the CE Prognosticators, as everyone but the Magic 8-Ball went 6-1. The oddity was those single losses were spread among three different games. Brockway posted its first win of the season at Cowanesque Valley, possibly fueled by the fact Ben Destefan, Craig Moyer and Chris Wechtenhiser all picked the Rovers to come out on the wrong end of that matchup. Pat Patterson slipped up by taking Elk County Catholic to win at Coudersport, while Rich Rhoades’ pick of Ridgway to beat St. Marys also didn’t materialize. It looks like the standings will stay the same as everyone came in with the same selections for Week 5.
Here is a look at this week’s slate of action:
Friday, Oct. 9
Moniteau at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Brockway, 7 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Bradford at Ridgway, at Johnsonburg, 7 p.m.
Kane at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Central, 7 p.m.
Central Clarion at Karns City, 7 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Keystone, 7 p.m.