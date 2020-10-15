Week 5 saw just one discrepancy in the picks among the CE Prognosticators as Craig Moyer picked Central to top Clearfield while everyone else rode with the Bison. That decision proved to pay off for Moyer, as the Dragons came away with a win, vaulting him to the top of the standings heading into Week 6. After his 8-0 week, Moyer along with Pat Patterson, Ben Destefan and Rich Rhoades, who all went 7-1 last week, all sit at 29-4 on the season. Chris Wechtenhiser also went 7-1 last week and sits a game behind the pack at 28-5 on the year, while the Magic 8-ball is narrowly hovering above .500 at 18-15. This week brings seven area games, as there will be no movement in the standings as all five prognosticators have agreed on every game.
Here is a look at this week’s slate of games:
Friday, Oct. 16
Brookville at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Union/ACV, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
Huntingdon at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Otto-Eldred at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
Central Clarion at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.