The standings remain status quo after all the CE Prognosticators, outside of the Magic 8-Ball, went a perfect 6-0 in Week 6. That leaves the group still tightly packed with one game separating first through fifth place. However, change could be a coming as an interesting mix of regular season and playoff games dot the weekend schedule. Craig Moyer finds himself alone in picking Bucktail to knock off host Curwensville, while there also is a difference in opinion when it comes to the Coudersport-Redbank Valley District 9 Class A semifinal contest and D-9 Class 3A title game between Clearfield and St. Marys.
Here is a look at this week’s schedule of games:
Friday, Oct. 23
Regular Season
DuBois at Brockway, 7 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Cameron County, 7 p.m.
Bucktail at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
District 9 Playoffs
Class A
Semifinals
(SL-2) Union/A-C Valley at (IU9-1) Smethport, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
(4) Ridgway at (1) Brookville, 7 p.m.
(3) Karns City at (2) Central Clarion, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
District 9 Playoffs
Class A
Semifinals
(IU9-2) Coudersport at (SL-1) Redbank Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
at Brockway
(2) Clearfield vs. (1) St. Marys, 1 p.m.