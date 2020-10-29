Week 7 of the high school football season brought with it a mix of regular season and playoff games — a slate that tripped up most of the CE Prognosticators. All but Pat Patterson that is, as he enjoyed a 6-1 week to break a four-way tie for first place and ascend to the top of the mountain all alone. Patterson’s lone blemish was Central Clarion losing to Karns City, a game that that got all the pickers but the Magic 8-Ball. Craig Moyer, who sat atop the standings entering Week 7 based on the previous weeks’ outcomes, went 4-3 and dropped to the fourth rung of the ladder. Chris Wechtenhiser went 5-2 and moved up two spots into third.
Week 8 once again has a mix of playoff and regular season matchups, and there are some differences of opinion. Patterson could solidify first place if his pick of Bedford beating Clearfield happens. The group is split on that matchup, while Wechtenhiser went out on his own in taking Smethport to top Redbank Valley in the Class A title game. Should that happen, he could work his way into a tie for first should Clearfield also win.
Here is a look at this week’s games:
Friday, Oct. 30
Regular Season
DuBois at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Playoffs
District 9
Class 2A Championship
at Brockway
(3) Karns City vs. (1) Brookville, 7 p.m.
District 5-9
Class 3A Subregional
(5-1) Bedford at (9-1) Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
District 9
Class A Championship
at Brockway
(IU9-1) Smethport vs. (SL-1) Redbank Valley, 1 p.m.