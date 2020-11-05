A busy Week 8 across the Tri-County Area last weekend, which saw both playoff and regular season action, all but decided the final standings for this years CE Prognosticators. The five-game slate saw a pair of games trip up all five prognosticators as Punxsutawney beat DuBois while Karns City upset Brookville. Publisher Pat Patterson further tightened his grip on the top spot in the standings by going 3-2 on the week. Patterson is two games up on the rest of the prognosticators in what will likely be the final week of picks. With just a pair of games on the docket this week, Patterson at worst will finish in a tie for first place. Craig Moyer and Rich Rhoades sit two games back of the lead, as Moyer went 3-2 last week to move into second, while Rhoades slipped a spot by going 2-3. Rhoades has a shot of catching Patterson as the pair picked both games differently this week, with Rhoades riding with Curwensville and Northern Bedford, while Patterson picked Keystone and Redbank Valley. Editor Ben Destefan and the Magic 8-Ball also posted 2-3 marks last week, as Destefan moved ahead of Chris Wechtenhiser, who dropped to fifth after going 1-4 last week.
Here is a look at this week’s games:
Friday, Nov. 6
Football
Regular Season
Curwensville at Keystone, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Football
PIAA
Class A
First Round
(9-1) Redbank Valley vs. (5-1) Northern Bedford, at Windber, 1 p.m.