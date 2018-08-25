Week 0
Friday, Aug. 24
Clearfield at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Karns City, 7 p.m.
Bradford at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Clarion, 7 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Keystone, 7 p.m.
Union/A-C Valley at Clarion-Limestone, 7 p.m.
Williamsburg at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Southern Huntingdon at Moshannon Valley, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.
Week 1
Friday, Aug. 31
General McLane at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Clearfield at Penns Valley, 7 p.m
Kane at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
Coudersport at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
Clarion at Moniteau, 7 p.m.
Otto-Eldred at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Bradford, 7 p.m.
Clarion-Limestone at Smethport, 7 p.m.
Glendale at Bellwood-Antis, 7 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Bald Eagle Area at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.
Sheffield at Union/A-C Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 1
Curwensville at Cameron County, 7 p.m.
Week 2
Friday, Sept. 7
Warren at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Brockway at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Central at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Union-A-C Valley at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Moniteau vs. Ridgway, at Johnsonburg, 7 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Moniteau at Karns City, 7 p.m.
Clarion-Limestone at Keystone, 7 p.m.
Glendale at Everett, 7 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Northern Bedford, 7 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
Claysburg-Kimmel at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Week 3
Friday, Sept. 14
DuBois at Franklin, 7 p.m.
Kane at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Brookville at Clarion, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.
Smethport at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at Bradford, 7 p.m.
Port Allegany at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Coudersport at Clarion-Limestone, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Claysburg-Kimmel at Moshannon Valley, 7 p.m.
Tyrone at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.
Union/A-C Valley at Otto-Eldred. 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 15
Redbank Valley at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.
Week 4
Friday, Sept. 21
DuBois at Oil City, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
karns City at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Central Mountain, 7 p.m
Curwensville at Keystone
Elk County Catholic at Union/A-C Valley, 7 p.m.
Clarion at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Clarion-Limestone at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Bellwood-Antis at Moshannon Valley, 7 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola at Bishop Carroll, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Mount Union, 7 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Union/A-C Valley, 7 p.m.
Week 5
Friday, Sept. 28
Royal Imperial Collegiate (Canada) at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Bradford, 7 p.m.
Moniteau at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Bellefonte at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Coudersport, 7 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
Cameron County at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
Kane at Clarion, 7 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Smethport, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Karns City, 7 p.m.
Clarion-Limestone at Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m.
Southern Huntingdon at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Williamsburg, 7 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola at Central, 7 p.m.
Everett at West Branch, 7 p.m. –
Port Allegany at Union/A-C Valley, 7 p.m.
Week 6
Thursday, Oct. 4
Union/A-C Valley at Keystone, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 5
DuBois at Fort LeBoeuf, 7 p.m.
Moniteau at Brockway, 7 p.m.
Brookville at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Tyrone, 7 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at Clarion, 7 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Clarion-Limestone, 7 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Vincentian Academy at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.
Bellwood-Antis at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Week 7
Friday, Oct. 12
Meadville at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Brookville at Kane, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m
Curwensville at Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m.
Karns City at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
Sheffield at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
Clarion at Bradford, 7 p.m.
Coudersport at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Moniteau, 7 p.m.
Port Allegany at Clarion-Limestone, 7 p.m.
Glendale at Tussey Mountain, 7 p.m.
Juniata Valley at Moshannon Valley, 7 p.m.
Huntingdon at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Williamsburg, 7 p.m.
Union/A-C Valley at Cameron County, 7 p.m.
Week 8
Friday, Oct. 19
DuBois at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Clarion, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Clarion-Limestone at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Keystone, 7 p.m.
Union/A-C Valley at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Kane at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Glendale at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Mount Union, 7 p.m.
Northern Bedford at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Week 9
Friday, Oct. 26
Brookville at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Union/A-C Valley vs. Ridgway, at Johnsonburg, 7 p.m.
Clarion-Limestone at Clarion, 7 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Warren, 7 p.m.
Northern Bedford at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Tussey Mountain at Moshannon Valley, 7 p.m.
Penns Valley at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.
