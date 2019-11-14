A pair of District 9 titles will be decided Saturday in Class A and 2A, and with those games comes the end of the CE Picks contest for 2019. And, there will be co-champions as Rich Rhoades and Chris Wechtenhiser each selected those two championship games the same — picking Coudersport to beat Redbank Valley in Class A and Ridgway to best Clarion in 2A. The pair entered the week tied with identical 71-16 records. Pat Patterson will finish third, followed by Craig Moyer then Don Harris in fifth, while the Magic 8-ball will finish the year in last place.
Here are this week’s games:
SATURDAY, Nov. 16
District 9
Class A
Championship
at DuBois
(2) Redbank Valley vs. (1) Coudersport, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
at DuBois
(2) Clarion vs. (1) Ridgway, 6 p.m.