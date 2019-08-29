After just one week of picks there is little separation among the six Courier Express prognosticators. Week 0 saw Rich Rhoades and Craig Moyer pick the seven-game slate perfectly, as Rhoades finds himself in first place by virtue of finishing last season ahead of Moyer. There is a four-way tie in second place, as Don Harris, Chris Wechtenhiser, Pat Patterson and the Magic 8-Ball all picked one game wrong and find themselves at 6-1. This week features a nine-game slate as their is potential for some movement in the standings as the prognosticators disagree on several of the games.
Here is a look at the second week of local games:
FRIDAY, Aug. 30
DuBois at General McLane, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at Kane, 7 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Coudersport, 7 p.m.
Bradford at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Moniteau at Clarion, 7 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m.
Cameron County at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Penns Valley at Clearfield, 7 p.m.