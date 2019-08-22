The fall sports season has returned which brings with it the return of high school football, as all 10 area teams kick off their seasons this evening. With the start of the season, also returning are the Courier Express prognosticators, who will be electing the winners and losers of every area game each week. Don Harris continued his reign over his fellow pickers last year, edging Rich Rhoades by one game as Harris has now won or shared the title each of the five years since the contest was resurrected in 2014. Rhoades was followed by Craig Moyer in third as Chris Wechtenhiser and Pat Patterson rounded out the top five. The Magic 8-Ball found itself in the basement to finish the year at just five games over .500. The prognosticators will be working with a seven-game slate to open the season as it is highlighted by a battled between DuBois and Clearfield for the Lezzer Lumber King of the Mountain trophy. Week 0 will also give area fans a look at three new coaches, as Jim Thompson takes over at Curwensville, Chris Dworek takes the reins at St. Marys and Blane Gold makes his debut with Redbank Valley.
Here is a look at the opening week of local games:
FRIDAY, Aug. 23
DuBois at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Karns City at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Brookville at Bradford, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
Clarion at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Keystone at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.