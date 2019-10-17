Week 7 proved to be a little challenging for the Courier prognosticators, as the best record proved to be 8-2 by the trio of Rich Rhoades, Chris Wechtenhiser and Craig Moyer. The other three pickers all went 7-3 and are slowly sliding down the mountain side. Rhoades and Wechtenhiser still remain tied atop the standings, with Moyer a game back. Those standings will remain the same this week as everyone, outside the Magic 8-ball, is in agreement about all six local games as it appears everyone is positioning themselves for the postseason picks to see who is crowned champion. Clearfield is off this week with Philipsburg-Osceola electing to forfeit to the Bison due to a lack of players, while Curwensville has a bye.
Here is a look at this week’s games:
FRIDAY, Oct. 18
Hollidaysburg at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Philipsburg-Osceola, ccd.
Clarion at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Brookville vs. Ridgway, at Johnsonburg, 7 p.m.
Keystone at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Kane, 7 p.m.
Union/A-C Valley at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.