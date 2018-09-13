Newcomer Craig Moyer continues to lead the pack, but Rich Rhoades and Chris Wechtenhiser now finds themselves nipping at his heels as we enter Week 3. After perfect mark in Week 1, Pat Patterson stumbled a little this past week (6-3) and dropped from second to fifth in the pecking order. There looks to be little movement this week, with most of the prognosticators in agreement on a majority of the games.
Here is this week’s slate of games:
FRIDAY, September 14
DuBois at Franklin, 7 p.m.
Kane at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Brookville at Clarion, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.
Smethport at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at Bradford, 7 p.m.
Port Allegany at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Coudersport at Clarion-Limestone, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, September 15
Redbank Valley at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.