Another week produced another shakeup in the standings with last week’s slate of games proving to be trouble once again for several of the prognosticators. Chris Wechtenhiser remains on top of the mountain, but Craig Moyer and Magic 8-Ball each moved up two spots. All three went 5-2, with the 8-ball now sitting in third place. The allure of Friday the 13th may have clouded the mythical device’s judgment this week, as the 8-Ball finds itself alone on several picks this week. However, given its success so far, the 8-ball could very well use Friday the 13th to move into first place all alone if it proves correct. Reigning champ Don Harris still sits in the basement, two games behind his closest competitor.
Here are this week’s games:
FRIDAY, Sept. 13
Franklin at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Huntingdon at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Kane, 7 p.m.
Clarion at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Bradford at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Smethport, 7 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Port Allegany, 7 p.m.
Punxsutawney at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Sheffield at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.