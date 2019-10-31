The regular season has come and gone and it will now come down to the playoffs to determine which of the Courier Express prognosticators will come out on top. After 10 week’s of picks, Sports Editors Chris Wechtenhiser and Rich Rhoades find themselves tied atop the standings at 65-14 after both closed out the regular season with 8-0 weeks. The duo have a two-game lead over Pat Patterson and Craig Moyer, who also both went 8-0 last week and sit at 63-16 on the year. The sun appears to be setting on Don Harris’ reign, as he sits five games out of first after going 7-1 last week when his pick up Smethport over Elk County Catholic did not pan out. This week offers little movement as four of the five human prognosticators agree on all four of this week’s games, as Wechtenhiser and Rhoades will remained tied for first no matter how this week’s action goes. Sports Writer Craig Moyer is the only one going out on his own this week, as he is predicting St. Marys to come away with a win over Westinghouse.
Here is a look at this week’s games:
District 9
Class A
Quarterrfinal
(5) Smethport at (4) Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
(5) Karns City at (4) Keystone, 7 p.m.
(6) Kane at (3) Brookville, 7 p.m.
District 5-8-9
Class 3A
Semifinal
(3) St. Marys vs. (2) Westinghouse, at Pittsburgh’s Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.
District 6-9
Class 4A
Semifinal
(3) Juniata at (2) Clearfield, 7 p.m.