Week 3 was pretty much a wash amongst the Courier prognosticators, as everyone but the Magic 8-Ball went 8-1 — with the lone loss coming when Franklin beat DuBois, 42-35, in the Beavers’ home opener. The Magic 8-Ball’s strong run to open the season came to a screeching halt, as Friday the 13th proved to be the undoing of the mystic device. The 8-ball went just 3-6, dropping it from third place into the basement (20-12) — a place the 8-Ball has grown accustomed to being every other year. The 8-ball has some difference in opinion again this week from the rest of the group, meaning it will either gain some of that ground back or dig itself a deeper hole.
Here is a look at this week’s games:
FRIDAY, Sept. 20
Oil City at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Karns City, 7 p.m.
Keystone at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Union/A-C Valley at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Clarion, 7 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Iroquois, 7 p.m.