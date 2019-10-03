Week 5 was jam-packed with 10 games but provided little challenge for most of the Courier prognosticators as everyone but Craig Moyer went 9-1, with that lone loss being Bellefonte’s home win vs. Clearfield. Moyer used the old mid-season trick of trying to pick up a couple games with some upset specials, but those didn’t pay off as DuBois suffered a lopsided home loss to Erie and St. Marys lost at home to Karns City. The end result was Moyer went 7-3, dropped out of a first-place tie and now finds himself in fourth place two games behind leaders Pat Patterson and Chris Wechtenhiser. This weeks’s slate features just five games, but there could be a shakeup at the top as Patterson is riding an upset special of his own with Tyrone beating Clearfield. Rich Rhoades, who sits in third one game back, is the lone human picker to take Moniteau to beat Brockway.
Here is a look at this week’s games:
FRIDAY, Oct. 4
Fort LeBoeuf at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Tyrone at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Moniteau, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Clarion at Ridgway, 7 p.m.